Liverpool fans call out Rio Ferdinand on null & void hypocrisy

Cast your mind back to spring last year – Liverpool were flying at the top of the Premier League table, which was good, but the COVID-19 pandemic was just getting started in Europe.

Because of the highly infectious virus, a lot of things in our lives simply had to change to stop the spread and shield the vulnerable.

There was then a war of words between large portions of the Liverpool fan-base and seemingly everyone else, with calls for the 2019/20 season to be deemed ‘null and void’, despite other leagues at least finishing up on a points-per-game basis.

The Reds were confirmed as champions a measly 23 points clear of Manchester City, with seven games left to play.

What I’m saying is Liverpool undoubtedly deserved the title last season and the calls for a ‘null and void’ campaign were selfish, with many using the pandemic as an excuse to attack our chances under the mask of ‘protecting the league’s integrity‘.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was one of the larger voices calling for the season to be scrapped, but his tune has certainly changed this year with his old side now fighting for the top spots.

Liverpool fans on Twitter clocked the former England man celebrating the Red Devils reaching the top of the table and called back to an article from less than 12 months ago saying the season should be scrapped, despite 76% of the fixtures already being played out.

Thoughts on Rio Ferdinand? March 2020. January 2021

1600 deaths 100,162 deaths pic.twitter.com/sBKUKn5YKU — Prime Liverpool 🔴 (@footiestatto) January 27, 2021

[Here’s a link to the article in the tweet above.]

The first rebuttal to what’s been said is ‘but we know more about the virus now and how to prevent spreading it‘ – and yes, we do know a bit more but the Tory government haven’t got a clue what they’re doing and the UK now has the worst COVID-19 death-rate in the world, so that excuse falls flat on its face.

In neither scenario – the start of the pandemic or right now as you’re reading this opinion piece – are we suggesting the season should be made ‘null and void’, we’re just pointing out the hypocrisy of some people because of their allegiances to football clubs.