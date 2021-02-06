Honigstein confirms LFC v Leipzig could be played at Tottenham

The Athletic journalist Raphael Honigstein tweeted Oliver Mintzlaff’s (Leipzig CEO) confirmation that Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League Last 16 clash with RB Leipzig “will be played at Totteham or in Budapest”.

Some amount of doubt was cast over the tie, following the UK travel ban implemented by the German government, in light of escalating cases in the former.

Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO) via Sky Germany: Leipzig‘s first leg vs Liverpool will be played at Tottenham or in Budapest. Decision on Monday. — Raphael Honigstein💙 (@honigstein) February 6, 2021

Playing in London would be relatively advantageous, from the Reds’ perspective, eliminating the need for long-distance travel (as minute as it would have been if the club had been given permission to travel to Leipzig).

READ MORE: (Video) LFC loanee Taki Minamino nets spectacular debut goal for Southampton

Though it wouldn’t be ‘home’ territory, so to speak, we imagine that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would perceive remaining in England as a ‘home’ advantage of sorts, in comparison to travelling to a venue in Hungary’s capital.

With Julian Nagelsmann’s side having been charged with finding an appropriate neutral venue before UEFA’s Monday deadline, the German outfit will struggle to find suitable alternates in time before the regulatory body forces Leipzig to forfeit the game.

While it would certainly benefit us to get a free pass through the first leg, one might argue that Liverpool could benefit from the opportunity of playing against a more expansive side, in our bid to build momentum for the second-half of the season.