“Liverpool would be further up the league had Jota stayed fit” – Souness bemoans absence of star forward

Graeme Souness told his fellow pundits on Sky Sports, after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, that he believed his former side “would be further up the league” had Diogo Jota been available.

The Portuguese star has been out of action since his injury sustained in the dead rubber Champions League group tie with Midtjylland back in December.

Netting five goals in his opening nine Premier League games, the forward had adjusted to life at his new club with aplomb and looked set to break personal scoring records.

Without Jota, the Reds have looked short of alternatives up front, with Divock Origi failing to impress when called upon.

The potential return of the 24-year-old midweek against fellow top four contenders Chelsea would be massive for Liverpool’s chances, not only against Thomas Tuchel’s men, but going forward for the remainder of the season.

Should the Portugal international be able to replicate his early form for Jurgen Klopp, our chances of qualifying for the Champions League would receive a significant adrenaline shot.

Considering how we have struggled when the goals don’t seem to be flowing for our usual front-three, the former Wolves man can provide a welcome injection of hope for the second-half of the term.