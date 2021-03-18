UEFA confident fans will be able to attend Champions League showdown

UEFA are said to be confident spectators will be able to attend the Champions League final in Istanbul this May.

That’s according ESPN, who relay the belief a reduced crowd at the Ataturk Stadium is possible after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Turkey.

A few fixtures throughout Europe have hosted fans in recent months, with Liverpool welcoming 2,000 Kopties to the stands for a Premier League clash with Wolves back in December.

This didn’t last long, though – with games again put behind closed doors as the pandemic worsened in the UK.

Liverpool parade
Even if Liverpool are able to win their seventh Champions League title this season, it’ll be a while before we can expect scenes like this again

Thankfully, vaccinations are being steadily rolled out in England and it seems like we could all get a taste of normalcy before the end of the season.

2020’s Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG was played behind closed doors, but UEFA’s hope for a reduced crowed at the Ataturk this year is exciting.

Watching and listening to the 2,000 Liverpool fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ inside Anfield in December was emotional enough – but let’s hope even more will be safe to gather in the Turkish capital to cheer on the Reds after progressing through the quarter and semi-finals.

*gulp*

