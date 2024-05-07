‘I would like…’ – History-making coach is dreaming of potential Liverpool showdown next season

Liverpool will make a welcome return to the Champions League next season, and while the Reds are aristocrats of the competition, at least one potential opponent will be involved for the very first time.

Real Madrid have strolled to the LaLiga title, but quite surprisingly it’s Girona who sit immediately beneath them, having secured a maiden qualification for Europe’s premier club tournament after beating Barcelona 4-2 last weekend.

Michel is the coach responsible for that historic achievement, and he’s already dreaming of leading his team into battle against some of the continent’s heavyweights, citing one big name in particular.

He told El Larguero (via Cadena SER): “I would like to go to Liverpool because in Vallecas we have always sung about Rayo-Liverpool. Since Rayo cannot go to Europe, it could be our turn.”

As part of the City Football Group, Girona have strong ties to Manchester City, but Michel stated in the same interview that he’s eager to avoid Pep Guardiola’s side, primarily due to the obvious conflict of interest.

In any case, the prospect of taking his team to Anfield as part of the expanded Champions League for next season – which sees a new format whereby each club is guaranteed at least eight matches, all against different opponents – is far more exciting than going to the Etihad Stadium!

The 48-year-old never got to play in the competition with Rayo Vallecano, where he spent the majority of his playing career, but if the gods of the league phase draw are kind to him, he may realise his wish of coming to Liverpool for a famous European night.

There could be plenty of Reds supporters hoping that the teams are paired together, but perhaps with Girona being at home as it’d mark another destination on the continent for the travelling Kopites to tick off, with LASK Linz and Union Saint-Gilloise added to that list in the Europa League last autumn.

The change to the format significantly increases the statistical possibility of Michel getting to pit his wits against the Reds, and if we are to welcome the LaLiga upstarts to Anfield next season, hopefully he’ll enjoy every bit of the experience apart from the match itself!

