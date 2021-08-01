Saul Niguez waiting for Premier League move, but Liverpool are dallying – reports

Liverpool are reportedly one of numerous Premier League clubs interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror and Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, with the former stating Manchester United are also keen.

In his latest column for BenchWarmers, Romano claims Saul is keen on a move to the Premier League, especially after a proposed deal with Barcelona collapsed.

Rumours concerning Liverpool and the Atletico star first started cropping up in June, with the line pretty much being ‘the Reds are keen, but are yet to make a move’ – which appears to still be the case.

The aforementioned Daily Mirror report claims Saul wants his future to be sorted in the next two weeks, which potentially gives Jurgen Klopp and co. a target to aim for.

With Rodrigo de Paul signing for Atletico earlier this summer, hopes that Niguez could remain in the Spanish capital took a hit – and it seems a move to the Premier League is now what he desires.