Joel Matip’s hilarious reaction following superb Alisson save will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Liverpool fans have become accustomed to Joel Matip’s crazy antics during matches and the towering central defender produced yet another hilarious moment during the defeat of Wolves on Saturday.

Alisson Becker was forced to make a great save to deny the home side taking the lead but the Reds defender was adamant that there was an offside in the build-up to the chance.

The Cameroonian decided to vent his anger at the linesman by throwing his hands around whilst also jumping up and down!

Our No.32’s wild reactions are so regular, there is now a Twitter account now dedicated to him and his antics.

@NoContextJMatip has over 100,000 followers on the social media site and it’s clear that he makes supporters chuckle.

It was another solid display by Matip and co who limited Bruno Lage’s side to very few chances and managed to find an injury-time winner through super-sub Divock Origi.

Yesterday’s results mean Jurgen Klopp’s men are second in the table, one point behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

You can watch our centre back’s hilarious reaction courtesy of Sky Sports Football on YouTube by clicking here. The incident happens at 1:00 minute.