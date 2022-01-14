(Video) Keita and Mane embrace in lovely AFCON pre-match moment

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita crossed paths outside of Liverpool as their respective nations faced each other in the AFCON, with the score level and goalless at the time of writing.

The pair, both captains for Senegal and Guinea respectively, were captured embracing as they met in the centre circle ahead of the opening whistle.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s men feel the loss of our African contingent of players, there’s no doubt in our minds that our squad will be willing our absent stars on to go all the way and secure their first piece of silverware of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC: