Pep Guardiola name checks four members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and says one Liverpool player is ‘like an exhibition’

There’s no doubting the respect between both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for each other and their squad of players.

Speaking with the press ahead of the big game, the Spaniard mentioned several Liverpool players as he said (via Manchester Evening News): ‘We know we are going to defend parts and sit back. Not because we want but almost impossible for what they do.

‘They make the pitch wider and higher, quality in the middle. Four, five years ago they were more direct, not too much between the lines.

‘Now they have a good build up with Alisson, Matip, Thiago drops. Threats in behind, Alexander-Arnold is like an exhibition, deep runners in behind.

‘Set pieces, every corner is a threat. The taker is good and the movement, of course they are there.

‘That’s why both of us are there, it’s fascinating. To be champion again or fighting for it, really soon to be qualifying for the Champions League.

‘We need the supporters in the bad moments and I’m sure the players will respond. They’re ready for the challenge of Liverpool’.

After already being highlighted by a former Manchester City defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be very much in Manchester thoughts.

Thankfully his hamstring injury hasn’t held him back too much and the 23-year-old will be back in full force for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Let’s hope the 51-year-old coach is proven right and Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and our No.66 are all vital to a victory, against the league leaders.

