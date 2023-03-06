(Video) Watch all seven Liverpool goals as Reds shred hapless Manchester United at Anfield

So many goals, so little time – which is why we’re especially grateful that Liverpool’s official Twitter account has compiled all seven of the Reds’ record-breaking efforts into one handy video online.

Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were all on devastating form on the day, grabbing two goals apiece before Bobby Firmino added the cherry to the cake with his late seventh.

It was a particularly momentous occasion for the Egyptian King too, as his brace saw him leapfrog legendary striker Robbie Fowler in the standings to become the club’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League era.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: