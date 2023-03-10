Callum Wilson apologises for previous Liverpool comments & makes fresh Reds admission

Following Liverpool’s 7-0 demolition of Manchester United last weekend, Callum Wilson has now apologised to supporters of the Anfield outfit after he recently claimed Jurgen Klopp’s side were not yet ‘back’ to their best and said their chances of a top four finish were rather slim.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won four of their last five league games (drawing the other) and have the chance to replace Spurs in fourth for a few hours at least if they pick up three points against Bournemouth in tomorrow’s early kickoff.

The Newcastle forward also labelled the Reds’ victory over United as a ‘battering’ in a result not many people seen coming.

“I apologise for saying Liverpool aren’t back… they’re back with a bang!” the 31-year-old told Footballer’s Football Podcast (via Chronicle Live). “The way things are going at the minute, anything I do, the universe brings the opposite!

“When United, a week ago, lifted the trophy against us, you couldn’t see that result coming. That is football. That is the beauty of the Premier League.

“That’s also why it is the toughest league in the world because a team that had been struggling earlier in the season (played) against a team that have already lifted a trophy this year, ends up going and beating them 7-0. It’s a battering really, isn’t it?”

Our performances in recent weeks have been much better and we’re now in a great position to finish in the Champions League spots.

You can’t help but feel that qualifying for Europe’s premier competition is imperative if we’re to attract top talents to the club come the summer in order to once again compete on all fronts next season.

Teams around us such as Newcastle and Brighton do have games in hand on ourselves but you’d much rather be in our position with the points on the board and the chance to enter the top four this weekend.

Not many people would’ve expected us to be in this position after some dismal results in January but let’s hope for another victory on the south coast tomorrow.

