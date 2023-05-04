Liverpool secure future of ‘outstanding’ gem who ‘looks about 13’; he’s dazzled Klopp before

Liverpool have secured the future of teenage left-back Luke Chambers, who has signed a new contract at Anfield.

The Daily Record reported last month (via BBC) that Watford had been watching the 18-year-old, who’s currently on loan at Kilmarnock, with the youngster seemingly attracting some admiring glances.

However, he’s now committed his long-term future to Anfield, with LFC’s official website stating that the teenager has ‘put pen to paper on a fresh deal’ with the Reds, having first joined the club as a six-year-old and risen through the various youth ranks.

The duration of Chambers’ new contract wasn’t specified in the correspondence from Liverpool.

The youngster has yet to receive his senior bow for the Reds, although he was in the matchday squad for a couple of first-team fixtures earlier in the season prior to his loan move to Scotland (Transfermarkt).

As noted by the club’s official website, he plays primarily at left-back but can also be used in the centre of defence, while he was a member of the England squad which won the European Under-19 Championship last year.

Chambers partook in the Liverpool squad who trained in Dubai during the World Cup in the winter, when Klopp told LFC TV (via Liverpool World): “When I look at Luke Chambers I think: ‘Wow, he has everything for a centre half, apart from a body’.”

The teenager was also lauded by Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, who said after the 18-year-old’s debut for the club (via Liverpool Echo): “36 years ago I made my first senior debut and I certainly didn’t play as good as him! He was outstanding. He looks about 13 but he plays like a 30-year-old!

“He’s so mature, he’s so calm with his defending, his decision making on the ball was very good, his choice of passes, his choice of crosses.”

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas already vying for the left-back berth in Klopp’s first team, it could be some time before Chambers has a shot at becoming a regular starter at Anfield.

However, he seems to be a truly exciting prospect, and it’s no surprise that Liverpool have moved quickly to secure his future with the new contract, particularly given Watford’s reported interest.

