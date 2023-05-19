Liverpool legend admits he’d ‘absolutely love’ 24 y/o PL star at Anfield; Spurs are reportedly interested in him

John Barnes has admitted he ‘would absolutely love’ to see Eberechi Eze join Liverpool as the 24-year-old continues to impress for Crystal Palace.

The dynamic midfielder has registered 10 goals and three assists for the Eagles in the Premier League this term and it’s believed that Spurs are keeping close tabs on him ahead of a potential move this summer (Fichajes).

Jurgen Klopp is expected to strengthen his midfield options ahead of next season and Barnes has highlighted the Palace No. 10’s versatility as something that sets him apart from many other players.

He told MyBettingSites (via Football365): “I love him. I love him. I think he’s a fantastic player. He’s an attacking midfield player with a good attitude. He can play one touch, two touch and can dribble, pass and score goals.”

“He’s a great player that could fit into any of the top teams in the country. I would absolutely love him at Liverpool. Absolutely.”

“Whether Liverpool are interested is another thing but he would fit into the team as one of the three midfield players, as a number ten or as a wide forward.”

“He’s very intelligent and very good on the ball. I think he’s been Crystal Palace’s best player.”

Eze has looked sharp this term, especially since Roy Hodgson replaced Patrick Vieira as manager back in March, and the London-born star has scored six times in his last seven outings.

He’s under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2025 meaning Palace have the ball firmly in their court in regards to setting a price tag for one of their star men.

Transfermarkt currently value the England U21 international at just over £26m and in today’s market that can be deemed somewhat of a bargain.

In all honesty we can’t see Klopp and Co. pursuing a move for the player as we are instead in need of a more robust and physical presence in the engine room with many of our current options struggling for form and consistency earlier this season.

The likes of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte have all been linked with L4 recently and it’ll be interesting to see what business we complete this summer.

