(Video) Van Dijk pays humorous homage to Firmino after Bobby scores in his Anfield farewell

Virgil van Dijk paid his own humorous tribute to Bobby Firmino immediately after the Brazilian’s equaliser for Liverpool in his final game at Anfield.

The forward came off the bench to rescue a point for the Reds against Aston Villa, saying farewell to the venue with his 110th goal for the club, who he’s leaving this summer after eight glorious years.

The 31-year-old’s time on Merseyside will be recalled with incredible fondness not just for what he gave to the team in his performances, but also for his memorable goal celebrations.

One of Firmino’s trademark moves was his karate kick, which was frequently displayed after scoring for Liverpool and also shown off during the post-FA Cup final trophy festivities at Wembley last year (as tweeted by James Pearce).

As shown in footage shared by the club on Twitter, Van Dijk treated us to an ‘if you know, you know’ moment on Saturday as he went up to the number nine straight after his equalising goal and performed the karate move with which the Brazilian had become synonymous.

It was a lovely touch from the Reds centre-back, and in pulling it off he showed that the martial arts celebration might have another more than capable exponent at Anfield even after Bobby leaves!

You can see Virgil’s celebrations with Firmino below, via @LFC on Twitter: