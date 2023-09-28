(Video) ESPN pundit claims Liverpool ace may have got away with under-the-radar indiscretion last night

Frank Leboeuf has said that Liverpool might’ve got away with a potential red card offence during the first half of Wednesday night’s win at Anfield.

The Reds were trailing to an early Kasey McAteer goal when the Leicester winger appeared to have been caught by an elbow from Curtis Jones prior to the interval.

The incident went largely under the radar, with Foxes manager Enzo Maresca making no reference to it to reporters afterwards, and only a handful of the visiting team’s supporters calling it out on social media, while there was no mention of it in Sky Sports’ live web commentary on the game.

However, it didn’t escape Leboeuf’s attention on ESPN last night, with the 1998 World Cup winner saying: “You talked about the red card maybe for Chelsea. You didn’t talk about the elbow from Jones in the first half. Maybe could have been showed and decided otherwise by the ref and maybe would have changed the result.”

The absence of VAR and lack of action from referee Tim Robinson may have helped Jones to get away with his apparent indiscretion, so hopefully the 22-year-old won’t take any similar risks in future matches.

Nonetheless, such was Liverpool’s dominance last night that, even had they gone down to 10 men (as they did when 1-0 behind against Newcastle in August), they’d probably still have found a route to victory.

You can see Leboeuf’s comments below (from 1:23), via ESPN UK on YouTube: