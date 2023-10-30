(Video) ‘So smooth it’s frightening’ – Nicol raves over Liverpool wiz who was ‘phenomenal’ v Forest

Steve Nicol was full of praise for one Liverpool player who was ‘so smooth it’s frightening’ in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai helped himself to two assists as the Reds eased to victory at Anfield, delivering one of his standout performances for the club since his £60m summer move from RB Leipzig.

The Hungarian has become an instant fan favourite on the Kop, and Nicol made no secret of his huge admiration for the midfielder’s performances.

Speaking on ESPN UK, the 61-year-old gushed: “I’ve got to say, once again, Szoboszlai is absolutely scary. The guy’s so smooth it’s frightening, and he always makes great decisions, he always picks the right pass. The guy, so far, has been absolutely phenomenal, and long may it continue.”

Nicol’s assessment of the 22-year-old’s display against Forest was spot-on, and the figures from Sofascore sum up how brilliantly Liverpool’s number 8 played yesterday.

He won four of his duels and achieved a 93% success rate with his distribution, finding a teammate with 75 of his 81 passes. He also recorded one shot on target and completed three of his four dribbles.

Neil Jones certainly wasn’t exaggerating when he described it as a ‘masterclass‘ from the mercurial Szoboszlai.

You can view Nicol’s comments on Szoboszlai below (from 0:58), via ESPN UK on YouTube: