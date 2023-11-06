(Video) Alisson on Diaz ‘joy’ in ‘dark moments’ away from football; powerful interview

Alisson Becker would have been as disappointed as anyone attached to Liverpool after the 1-1 draw with Luton Town but he made sure to mention Luis Diaz, after a late equaliser and a horrific time off the pitch.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Brazilian said: “Not many people [can] imagine what he is going [through] now, even as we are close to him, of course we are supporting him.

“We feel his pain but for him it’s a different level. Football sometimes in dark moments can bring joy to people, can bring joy to somebody who is struggling. And I think football is bringing a slice of joy to Lucho at this time”.

After experiencing similar heartache with his father and having to watch on powerless on the other side of the world, our goalkeeper can certainly relate to our No.7’s current position and we are all praying for a swift and positive conclusion to this ordeal.

