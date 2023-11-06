Proposal expected after Liverpool dispatch representatives to watch 22-year-old midfield maestro – report

Liverpool are understood to have sent representatives to the Maracana stadium to observe Andre during Fluminense’s 2-1 win over Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Marcello Neves on X this morning, with officials from Fulham and Arsenal also dispatched to Rio de Janeiro.

Representantes de Liverpool, Arsenal e Fulham estiveram no Maracanã para observar André, e Fluminense espera proposta no final do ano. Praticamente certo que não fica para 2024. Já Arias teve oferta do Zenit. Recusada. Proposta de renovação será feita. https://t.co/1RR5DJanKL — Marcello Neves (@mneves_) November 6, 2023

The Merseysiders will no doubt be expected to post their proposal come the end of the year, with the Brazilian top-flight coming to a close ahead of the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher says slow Liverpool ace not good enough to play current position

READ MORE: Carragher surprised Mac Allister not subbed but Liverpool teammate was way worse – opinion

Serious competition from Arsenal?

The presence of Brazilian sporting director Edu at Arsenal will surely mean that the Gunners can offer serious competition.

That said, when it comes to project, there’s hardly a gap to speak of when comparing the two outfits. We certainly made some headway thanks to a summer window that saw us completely revamp the midfield.

With the holding midfield role a point of constant criticism, this is one battle we hope not to lose in the interest of seeing the Reds be a competitive force in any potential title race.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Andre ticks a box, Liverpool have a ‘real top player’ with Kevin De Bruyne gift, unfair treatment of Nunez and much more!