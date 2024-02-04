‘Been saying it all season’ – John Aldridge highlights one Liverpool downfall which was costly v Arsenal

John Aldridge has claimed Liverpool ‘got what we deserved’ at the Emirates today as the Reds suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season.

Despite going in at the break level thanks to a fortunate Gabriel own-goal in first half stoppage time, goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard earned Arsenal all three points to reduce the gap to league leaders Liverpool to just two points.

For the Gunners’ second goal there was a huge mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker – an incident which led ex-Red Aldridge (via his account on X) to claim Liverpool’s central defenders ‘let the ball bounce far too many times’.

We got what we deserved to be fair!!we weren’t at the races today,

I’ve been saying all season that our C Half’s let the ball bounce far too many times .This is the 1st time we’ve been caught out!The Old school is to attack it at all costs!I — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) February 4, 2024

We were far from our best this afternoon and Arsenal punished us for that. We had dragged ourselves level somehow in the first half but to gift them a second goal was a huge below.

Van Dijk could’ve simply just headed the ball clear but he instead invited pressure by letting the ball bounce leading to a mis-kick from Alisson straight into the path of Martinelli who tapped into an empty net.

We’re still top of the league, however, and it’s important to remember that winning a Premier League title isn’t easy.

There will be plenty of ups and downs along the way – let’s stay with the lads as attention now turns to the visit of Burnley on Saturday.

