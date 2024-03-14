(Video) Ex-Liverpool striker Solanke scores goal vs Luton that’s so good it should be illegal

Dominic Solanke has come on leaps and bounds since trading Liverpool for Bournemouth in 2019.
The 26-year-old kicked off the Cherries comeback against Luton Town yesterday with a frankly outrageous goal.
The striker was spotted bringing down a ball with a superb touch before turning his man and slotting past the ‘keeper in a game that ended 4-3 to the hosts at the Vitality Stadium.
A world-class goal from the former Reds employee.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:
This goal from Dominic Solanke in Bournemouth's 4-3 comeback over Luton 😮💨😍 pic.twitter.com/yylfqXTuZn
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 14, 2024