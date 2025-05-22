‘Liverpool are his priority’ – David Ornstein suggests ‘top target’ for FSG wants Anfield move

Image via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and NBC Sports

David Ornstein has indicated that a move to Liverpool this summer is the ‘priority’ for one player who FSG have as their ‘top target’ for the transfer window.

Having revamped their right-back options once the imminent signing of Jeremie Frimpong is officially confirmed, Richard Hughes’ attention could soon switch to the other side of the Reds’ defence.

Links with Milos Kerkez have been red-hot for some time, and Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Premier League champions are ‘leading the race’ for the Bournemouth left-back and ‘in very positive contact’ with his agent.

Ornstein: Kerkez prioritising Liverpool move

Ornstein fielded a wide range of queries from readers in a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday afternoon, and he was asked whether there was any truth to ‘news circulating’ that a move to Liverpool for the Hungary international is a ‘done deal’.

The journalist replied: “It’s not done. Liverpool are his priority and he is their top target but they will have other options, too. The likes of Real Madrid and Man City also have him on their radars but not as the top option.

“It’s not advanced club-to-club yet, but clearly that can change at any point – if Liverpool (or anyone else) are ready to offer the sort of money Bournemouth are seeking. It is expected he moves but that doesn’t mean it’s imminent.”

Work to be done, but Kerkez definitely seems attainable for Liverpool

With Ornstein hinting at a mutual desire for Kerkez and LFC to make this prospective transfer happen, that should hopefully facilitate its eventual fruition, even if there still seems to be plenty of work needed for it to become a done deal.

Reports from CaughtOffside have cited an asking price of €45m-€50m (£37.8m-£42m) for the Bournemouth defender – a not inconsiderable sum, but also not gargantuan when considering his age (21) and the standard of his performances in the English top flight, which prompted Gary Neville to name him in his Premier League team of the season.

Hughes might be waiting to finalise Frimpong’s transfer to Liverpool before then moving Kerkez to the top of his priority list, although the sporting director may also have plenty of attention on a potential blockbuster coup for Florian Wirtz.

Although a move for Kerkez still seems to be a good bit away from completion, time is very much on our side to make it happen, particularly if other prospective suitors don’t have him as high on their lists as the Merseysiders appear to do.