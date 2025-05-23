Slot: Liverpool fans have already created one perfect day this season…

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot believes this weekend’s trophy lift could top one of the most emotional days of his career – but only if supporters match what they did against Tottenham.

The Dutchman was speaking in his final pre-match press conference of the season ahead of facing Crystal Palace, where we’ll finally lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the moment, Slot said: “It’s been 35 years. Everybody is waiting for this moment — or not everybody, just Liverpool fans are waiting for this moment.”

He went on to explain how the reception before the Spurs match moved him deeply: “One of the two things that make me emotional was how we arrived at the stadium when the fans were singing for us.

“I’ve met multiple people telling me: ‘I’ve gone to Anfield all my life but never had a day more special than that one’.”

The 47-year-old has already spoken about how much his new song means to him and we’re expected to hear much more of this on Sunday, during our end of season party.

Arne Slot credited Mo Salah’s efforts in our title success

While the former Feyenoord coach was keen to focus on the team’s achievements, he couldn’t ignore individual brilliance — especially from one Egyptian forward.

The 47-year-old spoke about Mo Salah’s Ballon d’Or chances : “It’s completely true that he’s had very, very good seasons, but this one probably stands out.”

Slot added that he believes the No.11’s mindset is key: “He can always raise his game even further. That’s the elite mentality the top players have — never be satisfied.”

After clinching the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award, it seems the individual awards will keep coming for the 32-year-old who’s had a dream season.

With Alan Hansen set to present the trophy and fans ready to celebrate a long-awaited triumph, Sunday’s match could be historic for more than just silverware and individual accolades.

