Christian Falk claims Bayern plot audacious swoop for Liverpool pair after Barcelona step up Nico Williams chase

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The summer transfer merry-go-round has thrown up a fresh angle involving two of Liverpool’s title-winning forwards – but only if events in Spain and Germany fall a certain way.

Christian Falk told The Daily Briefing that Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl is “looking for alternative candidates for the wing” because Chelsea appear to have won the race for Jamie Gittens and Barca are convinced they will register Nico Williams despite their financial problems.

The German journalist added that “Luis Diaz also remains a candidate” for Bayern, having already been linked with Barcelona earlier this window.

It’s also been touted that there’s been a breakdown in the relationship between club and player after some failed promises, meaning this looks like a tentative situation.

Diaz’s 17 goals and eight assists in 50 games last term underline why Europe’s elite keep circling, yet the 28-year-old is under contract until 2027 and is a firm favourite of Arne Slot.

Player 2024/25 Apps Goals Assists Luis Diaz 50 17 8 Cody Gakpo 49 18 7

Cody Gakpo interest from Bayern could be revived

Falk notes that Eberl is an admirer of Cody Gakpo too and has already held “initial talks” with the Dutch international’s camp, though contact went quiet while Bayern pursued other targets.

It’s not the first we’ve heard of our No.18 potentially moving to Germany, though it would be a major surprise if we were to let him leave.

With those pursuits stalling, the 26-year-old – who scored 18 times and laid on 7 assists in all competitions – could come back onto the German champions’ radar.

For now, the Allianz Arena hierarchy are merely positioning should Barcelona close a deal for Williams.

“The feedback has been that Barca are sure to sign Williams,” Falk explained. “Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, for example, could be back on the radar… teammate Luis Diaz also remains a candidate.”

Slot’s squad planning already accounts for the £40 million arrival of Milos Kerkez and the record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz, strengthening areas behind the front line.

Losing either Diaz or Gakpo would therefore demand another attacking reinforcement, something Liverpool will be desperate to avoid as we aim to defend our Premier League crown.

For now it is only interest, but supporters will be monitoring Bayern’s next move as closely as Eberl is watching developments in Catalonia.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best