Liverpool could make ‘massive statement’ today by doing something no-one has managed in 260 days

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

David James has said that Liverpool could make a ‘massive statement’ by winning away to Bournemouth this afternoon as Andoni Iraola returns to his former stomping ground.

The Reds’ head coach has unsurprisingly recalled a number of big names for this Premier League clash after they were either benched or omitted entirely for the Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Merseysiders remain unbeaten under their new boss, although three draws out of four so far in the top flight have made for a disappoting start to the season.

James: Liverpool could make ‘massive statement’ today

Liverpool visit a Bournemouth side who’ve also drawn three out of four and lost to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the league campaign, with the Cherries still looking for a first top-fight win under Marco Rose.

However, the south coast outfit haven’t lost at home in any competition since a 2-3 reverse to eventual champions Arsenal on 3 January, which was all of 260 days ago, and James believes that an away win for the Reds today would be a very impressive feat.

Our former goalkeeper told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The last [away] team to win here was Arsenal in January, so to win here would be a massive statement.

“There’s still a question mark over how exposed Liverpool get, and that will be a conversation I’m sure will go all the way through to the international break.

“It would be a statement win for Liverpool but a massive problem for Bournemouth, who’ve gone ahead in all of their games and failed to win.”

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Liverpool should have a crucial advantage on fitness

If Iraola enjoys a victorious return to the Vitality Stadium, his side would close to within three points of Arsenal and carry winning momentum into the international break, which’d make the first month of the season look a whole lot better.

Conversely, defeat this afternoon would mean that Liverpool would have taken just six points from their first five matches, the sort of return which’d suggest that a challenge for a Champions League place would be improbable.

James referenced Bournemouth’s tendency to let leads slip, which should give the Reds encouragement if they concede first today. We’ve already shown our powers of recovery by twice coming from behind against both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Ideally, Iraola’s team won’t find themselves in that situation and will instead be as clinical and controlled as they were in their last away fixture, the 2-o win at Ipswich earlier this month when Alexander Isak struck twice inside the first 10 minutes.

Liverpool should certainly be much the fresher of the two teams today, having made a host of changes from the win over Spurs on Tuesday, whereas Rose has made just one alteration from the Cherries side which triumphed away to Real Sociedad on Thursday.

The Reds must make that two-day advantage count this afternoon, although Bournemouth’s home record is formidable.