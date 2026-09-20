Liverpool team news v Bournemouth: Iraola recalls the big guns as Cody Gakpo decision made

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool will be seeking to go into the extended international window on a high as they travel to face Bourneemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

It marks a first return to the Vitality Stadium for Andoni Iraola since he became the Reds’ head coach in early June, having masterminded a 3-2 win over his current club in this fixture last season.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the Merseysiders as they head to the south coast, with long-term absentees Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni still sidelined and Federico Chiesa close to a return to training.

Joe Gomez could make his 300th club career appearance today if he gets on the pitch for Liverpool, having made his first Anfield appearance for us against the Cherries in their first season in the Premier League 11 years ago.

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Liverpool starting XI to face Bournemouth

Iraola has recalled a number of familiar faces who were benched or omitted entirely for the midweek Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Alisson Becker returns in goal after Giorgi Mamardashvili’s eventful outing last Tuesday. The centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet is restored, with Ronald Araujo moving to right-back. Milos Kerkez maintains his place on the opposite flank.

Dominik Szoboszlai is recalled in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister, and Florian Wirtz returns to the starting XI in place of James McConnell. The forward line sees two changes, with Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola recalled as Rio Ngumoha and Lewis Koumas make way. Cody Gakpo keeps his place from the midweek win.

The latter two are on a substitutes’ bench which also includes Victor Munoz for attacking firepower, Ryan Gravenberch and Nyoni as midfield options, and Gomez to potentially come in for his 300th career appearance.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: