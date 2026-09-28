How many Liverpool games Cody Gakpo could miss after latest injury diagnosis

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo is expected to be out injured for “several weeks” after picking up an ankle issue while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink confirmed the dreaded news on X (formerly Twitter) after Serbia’s Sasa Lukic left the winger limping following a wild challenge.

The former PSV star now seems more than likely to miss Liverpool’s first fixture after the break against Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City.

International breaks strike again: Cody Gakpo set for spell on sidelines

Sigh.

Here we are, yet again. Another international break and a key player is set to be sidelined, hopefully for less than a month, after having enjoyed a superb start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Cody Gakpo ligt er enkele weken uit, heeft onderzoek in Eindhoven uitgewezen. De Liverpool-aanvaller moest tegen Servië na een overtreding al snel naar de kant en moet dus eventjes revalideren. — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) September 28, 2026

To put things into perspective, Gakpo had picked up six goal contributions in as many games across the Premier League and Carabao Cup, forming a fantastic relationship with Alexander Isak.

Oh, and of course, we haven’t forgotten that the Swede could also be in line to miss out on next Sunday’s contest, which could very well mean we’re fielding a front three made up of, likely, Bradley Barcola, Lewis Koumas and Victor Munoz.

We’ve got nothing against that trio, just to be clear, but I think we can all agree a clash with Manchester City will be quite a step up from our cup tie with Tottenham.

How many games will Cody Gakpo miss through injury?

Looking at Elfrink’s wording (“several weeks” and “short break to recover”), we have to assume that Cody Gakpo won’t be out of action for much longer than a month at most.

But assuming we’re looking more along the lines of three weeks, that would see the Dutch international miss:

11th October: Man City (H)

14th October: LASK (A)

17th October: Brentford (A)

It’s incredibly unfortunate timing with the City game coming up, but you’d like to think that Liverpool have enough about them to get through LASK and Brentford comfortably enough.

Although there is the very real possibility that our No.18’s recovery could put him in doubt for our Champions League clash with Villarreal three days after facing the Bees.

An opportunity for Victor Munoz or Rio Ngumoha

Barcola and Koumas, in our minds, feel pretty nailed on, assuming that neither Isak nor Gakpo will be available against City. So, then, it’s a question of whether head coach Andoni Iraola turns to Munoz or Ngumoha on the Sunday in question.

A massive fixture, it has to be said, but also, if we can look at the situation more glass half-full than half-empty, a massive opportunity for one of the pair to step up and prove they’re deserving of a more regular supply of minutes.

We suspect that Iraola will place his bet on our Spanish summer arrival to begin with. From that point on, we just have to hope that either star can help effectively plug the gap while we wait for a more precise assessment of Cody Gakpo’s injury on Merseyside.