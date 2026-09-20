‘Brilliant work’ – BBC pundit loved what Liverpool player did just before Alexander Isak goal

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak fired Liverpool into the lead against Bournemouth this afternoon shortly before the hour mark, taking him to four goals for the season already and matching his tally from the whole of 2025/26.

The first half had been a frustrating one for the Reds at the Vitality Stadium, with Andoni Iraola’s side indebted to Alisson Becker for a brilliant reaction save from Evanilson to prevent his team from going behind.

The visitors didn’t make the most auspicious of starts to the second half, either, but it was they who drew first blood on the south coast.

Gakpo’s persistence helps to create opening goal for Isak

In the 57th minute, Cody Gakpo powered past Adrien Truffert on the right flank and delivered a cross into the penalty area that Florian Wirtz attempted to flick on. The ball fell to Isak, who anticipated the chance and promptly dispatched it past Djordje Petrovic.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Rob Green was keen to give the Dutchman due credit for his role in the goal, saying: “Isak takes the plaudits from the Liverpool fans but it’s Cody Gakpo down the right who does brilliant work and shrugs off two challenges.

“He finds the cross from under his feet and Antonio Silva, who’s been brilliant, ducks the way out of the ball and I’m not sure why. That was the opportunity that Isak has been waiting for. No mistake from that.”

Gakpo-Isak link-up has been a real weapon for Liverpool

All four of Isak’s goals so far this season have been set up by Gakpo, whose contribution for the opener against Bournemouth was rightly praised by Green.

The persistence of Liverpool’s number 18 in getting past Truffert and delivering the cross was exactly what Iraola would’ve loved to see, and it shows just why the Anfield hierarchy were right not to sell him to Manchester City in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman was widely criticised by fans and pundits last season, when he played nowhere near his best, but he’s been one of our best players in the opening month of this campaign.

The link-up between him and Isak has been increasingly productive, and it’s a double act which could go a long way towards the Reds realising their ambitions for the 2026/27 season.

Both players deserve immense credit for how they’ve begun the campaign under Iraola.

You can view Liverpool’s opening goal at Bournemouth below, via @SkySportsPL on X: