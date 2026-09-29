Liverpool can sign perfect free transfer & correct problem they’ve had since 2016

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

David Lynch has pointed Liverpool in the direction of Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell as a potentially “pretty smart signing”.

The patch journalist rightly pointed to the Englishman’s expiring contract (running out in the summer of 2027) as an opportunity the Reds could look to take advantage of.

Liverpool could secure free transfer for Tyrick Mitchell

Liverpool haven’t been particularly inspired in the free transfer market in recent years.

Freddie Woodman, who signed on a free in 2025 from Preston North End, did impress in the latter end of 2025/26. Adrian, another goalkeeper acquired on a free, arrived on Merseyside in 2019 and did have some notable moments in goal for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

But, if we’re being objective, we haven’t come close to touching the excellence of successive deals for James Milner and Joel Matip in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

And with Liverpool evidently struggling to bolster the squad of late, we wouldn’t mind seeing the club take the pressure off the purse strings by snapping up a potential freebie in the market.

“Someone like Mitchell as a left-back on a free transfer; he’s homegrown as well. That would be a pretty smart signing,” Lynch told Anfield Index’s YouTube channel.

“I think there’s a good chance he’d be coming and be really good competition at left-back for Liverpool.

“I think he’s quite a good player and, as I say, he ticks the homegrown box as well.”

What does Mitchell offer?

Milos Kerkez evidently has the higher ceiling, so we’d expect Mitchell to be more of a rotational option at L4.

But if you’re looking for quality Premier League experience, for free, you can’t go far wrong with the Eagles star who has 212 English top-flight games to his name since his breakout season in 2019/20. We’re not necessarily talking about a world-beater of a fullback, but we have to acknowledge this is one who fundamentally understands the league and what’s required – and that’s currency in this era of the Premier League.

Liverpool wouldn’t be buying creative output in the Crystal Palace man, who registered just Premier League assists last term. Tyrick Mitchell profiles as more of a consistent, defensively solid six or seven out of 10 every week left-back. And that’s probably quite ideal for us if Andoni Iraola’s ever looking to shut up shop and keep the back line compact late in a game.

Tyrick Mitchell stats per 90 Percentiles 6.83 defensive contributions 56th 2.79 tackles 82nd 0.64 fouls committed 87th 5.17 recoveries 88th 0.58 dribbled past 70th

* Tyrick Mitchell’s stats in the 2025/26 Premier League season with Crystal Palace (FotMob)

Again, if you’re looking at the footballer as a backup to Milos Kerkez, we personally don’t see any problem with this. Certainly, it feels like an upgrade on the Hungarian’s current backup in Kostas Tsimikas.