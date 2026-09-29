Liverpool could reunite Antoine Semenyo with Iraola after latest development

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are allegedly “keeping tabs” on Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo in the event that Manchester City are forced into some emergency sales.

A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) now claims that the Merseyside giants could step in for the City duo, pending the potential outcome of an appeal against the 114 charges the Premier League have reportedly confirmed against the club.

Do Liverpool actually need Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo?

To be clear, both players are, obviously, fantastic.

However, the notion that Liverpool would be interested in landing Belgian international Doku – at a time when the club is flush with left-sided wingers – is, in our view, absurd.

Just to remind neutrals of what the club’s current array of wingers looks like:

Bradley Barcola (naturally left-sided)

Cody Gakpo (naturally left-sided)

Rio Ngumoha (naturally left-sided)

Victor Munoz (naturally left-sided)

Now, in Jeremy Doku’s defence, the footballer does have plenty of experience playing out on the right flank.

Position Games played per position LW 126 CF 4 RW 85

* Jeremy Doku’s games played across all front three positions (Transfermarkt)

But it’s not really in Liverpool’s best interests to sign another naturally left-sided (right-footed) winger.

Man City’s Semenyo was on Liverpool’s shortlist

It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that the Merseysiders were previously looking to bring the two-footed right winger to Anfield under Arne Slot.

Unfortunately, both Marc Guehi and the Ghanaian attacker wound their way up to Manchester from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively, leaving the Reds short in defence and on the flanks.

Having previously worked with Andoni Iraola down south, we don’t see any reason why Semenyo would be opposed to picking things back up where the pair left off if a move away from the Etihad was in the best interests of his playing career.

However, it’s worth emphasising that the Premier League has still yet to make an official statement regarding an alleged guilty verdict over City’s reported 114 charges. Beyond that, the Sky Blues will look to appeal against any official verdict. So, it remains to be seen when exactly Enzo Maresca’s men will face punishment for their alleged financial doping, and in what form that punishment will take.

So it’s all well and good to be dreaming about City players up for grabs in a potential fire sale.

There’s still a long way to go.