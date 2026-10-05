After Gakpo: Jeremy Jacquet picks up injury ahead of Liverpool return

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Jeremy Jacquet has reportedly picked up a “little injury” ahead of France’s Nations League clash with Belgium.

ESPN journalist Julien Laurens shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), with Manchester United’s Leny Yoro set to take the Liverpool star’s place in Zinedine Zidane’s starting lineup.

Jeremy Jacquet injury doesn’t sound too serious

With further clarification coming from Fabrice Hawkins, it seems the issue is more precautionary in nature, with France opting to rest the 21-year-old after an alleged “strain in his left hamstring”.

Jeremy Jacquet has a little injury so he is only on the bench for France tonight against Belgium. Lenny Yoro will replace him and start for his first ever cap for Les Bleus in an all Premier League pair of centre backs as Maxence Lacroix also starts next too him. — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) October 5, 2026

🚨 Jérémy Jacquet ne sera pas sur la feuille du match France – Belgique.

Il a ressenti une tension à l ischio jambier gauche. Il est donc préservé @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/JHOYfa85NV — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) October 5, 2026

Hopefully that means any issue the French No.22 is feeling isn’t exacerbated ahead of the Reds’ highly anticipated clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Jacquet injury highlights fragility of Liverpool’s unbalanced squad

Liverpool have enjoyed a far more stable backline of late, owing in no small part to the arrivals of Jacquet and Ronald Araujo (loan).

The Frenchman has slotted in smoothly alongside Virgil van Dijk, with the Barcelona loanee providing more security behind the ball on the right flank.

However, were our January signing to be out for a prolonged period of time, it would force Andoni Iraola to pull our Uruguayan defender back central, exposing the right of the pitch to Jeremie Frimpong’s natural inclination to vacate space at the back.

It just goes to show how little in the way of resources the Basque head coach has to work with this season after recruitment prioritised bolstering the forward line.

The last thing we can afford right now is a long-term injury to Jeremy Jacquet and a rethink around how we balance our backline.

Jacquet has been imperious for club and country in 2026/27

It’s worth being careful around how much stock to put into numbered ratings from stats platforms like FotMob.

But in this instance, it feels justifiable to note that Jacquet hasn’t slipped below a 7/10 rating in his last nine games for club and country.