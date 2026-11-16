Liverpool favourite feared he ‘could have cost’ his country in hard-hitting self-assessment

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet helped France to victory in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, but he cut a frustrated figure after their 2-1 win over Turkiye.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Bordeaux as Les Bleus finished top of Group A1 to ensure their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, his fourth international appearance after debuting against Belgium in late September.

The youngster has enjoyed an excellent start to his Reds career since moving from Rennes in the summer, but he survived an unenviable moment last night as he carelessly squandered possession in a dangerous area of the pitch before the offside flag came to his rescue.

Jacquet gives blunt self-assessment

Speaking after the win for France, Jacquet fronted up to that uncharacteristic error and was grateful that it was ultimately inconsequential for his country.

The Liverpool defender said (via via Made in Foot): “I perhaps preferred my first camp. Tonight, I could have cost the team dearly. Luckily, it was offside! These are little mistakes I need to cut out before I can be satisfied with my performances.”

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Jacquet has been tremendous for Liverpool and France

As magnificent as Jacquet has been in recent weeks, that moment was a reminder that even he can have his lapses, following on from him turning his back for the free kick from which Fenerbahce scored their first goal in the 3-2 win over Liverpool earlier this month.

However, it says a lot about his mentality that he owned up to the mistake for France last night and still isn’t satisfied with his performances, despite his previous displays for Les Bleus drawing praise from some legendary figures of the past.

In the match against Turkiye, the 21-year-old was very tidy in possession and often sought to get his team on the front foot – as reflected below in the statistics from Sofascore – although he might be disappointed at his duel success rate.

Passes completed 60/63 (95% success) Duels lost 6/9 Accurate long balls 4/5 Possession lost 3 (from 73 touches) Clearances 2 Blocks 2 Tackles 2

Jacquet is still quite young and has had a sharp rise in his career over the past year, and as the stakes get higher in the stratospheric air of playing for Liverpool and France, he’ll learn that the scrutiny which comes with that territory is increasingly unforgiving.

However, his post-match comments after the win for Les Bleus reflect the standards that he expects of himself, and that ever-demanding attitude will serve him very well as he continues his upward trajectory.

One mistake doesn’t detract from what has been a fantastic year on a personal level for the defender, whose ceiling is incredibly high.