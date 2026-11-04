‘Not good’ – Ally McCoist slams Liverpool star after mistake which left teammate ‘livid’

(Photos by Ahmad Mora and Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ally McCoist was critical of one Liverpool player for his unwitting role in Fenerbahce’s equaliser against the Reds in the first half of their Champions League game on Wednesday.

The away side took a well-deserved lead in the 25th minute when Trey Nyoni’s deflected shot sailed into the net, with the teenage midfielder being credited with his first official goal in senior football.

However, the hosts restored parity just four minutes later, and again it was with the aid of a deflection as Mason Greenwood’s free kick hit off Jeremy Jacquet and was diverted into the net, with Alisson Becker not disguising his rage at the defensive wall in front of him.

McCoist slams Jacquet over Fenerbahce equaliser

Speaking on co-commentary for TNT Sports (via BBC Sport), McCoist called out the French defender for turning his back on the ball as the set piece was struck.

The Scotsman said: “I think the goalkeeper will not be too happy with his wall. Alisson is livid. Jeremy Jacquet turns his back. You have to stand up and take it. Not good defending.”

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A moment that Jacquet will want to forget

The summer arrival from Rennes has been excellent in his time at Liverpool so far, rightly receiving plenty of praise for his performances and winning his first senior call-up for France, but he won’t be happy with his part in Greenwood’s rather fortuitous equaliser.

The normally teak-tough 21-year-old paid a heavy price for turning his back on the ball, even if nobody could legislate for the huge stroke of luck that Fenerbahce received.

He’s also met his physical match in Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian striker standing up to Jacquet in a way that few (if any) Premier League forwards have managed since the start of this season.

If Liverpool were pegged back by a piece of brilliance which was near-impossible to defend, we’d be able to accept it, but the manner of Greenwood’s goal (and it had to be him, didn’t it?) will rankle as much with Andoni Iraola as it did with the visibly furious Alisson.

At the time of writing, hopefully the centre-back and his team can put that regrettable moment behind them and go on to take all three points home to Merseyside.