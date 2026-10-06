What Zidane said about Jeremy Jacquet injury as Liverpool defender to face further assessment

(Photos by Dean Mouhtaropoulos and Pauline Figuet/Getty Images)

Liverpool are waiting to discover the extent of the injury which precluded Jeremy Jacquet from featuring for France in their 4-1 win over Belgium on Monday night.

The Reds defender was given his first two senior caps for his country during this international window, earning rave reviews from Les Bleus head coach Zinedine Zidane and some of his compatriots for his performances.

However, as communicated by the French Football Federation, he missed last night’s game at the Stade de France due to a ‘strain to his left hamstring’.

What did Zidane say on Jacquet’s injury?

Zidane explained to the media afterwards that he ‘had to be careful’ with the load management of his squad after playing four matches in 11 days and was determined to utilise every player at his disposal.

The France head coach said that Jacquet was ‘slightly injured’ for the win over Belgium on Monday, and Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle outlined that the defender will now return to Merseyside for further assessment on the issue.

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Liverpool left to wait on Jacquet for Man City clash

With the small matter of a Premier League showdown against table-topping Manchester City to come next weekend, everyone of a Reds persuasion will undoubtedly be hoping that the 21-year-old will recover in time to face Enzo Maresca’s side.

One positive for Liverpool is that, with the match not taking place until 4:30 on Sunday afternoon, it gives Jacquet that bit more time to regain full fitness and hopefully be passed fit to play.

The Frenchman has been a revelation alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds’ back four, but the defence is set for its biggest test in the embryonic reign of Andoni Iraola when they face the league leaders, who are likely to have Erling Haaland available despite him being subbed off for Norway over the weekend.

The Merseysiders are set to be without Cody Gakpo after his injury for Netherlands in recent days, so to be missing him and Jacquet on Sunday would be two significant body blows, especially when both have been in such strong form at the start of the season.

Fingers crossed for good news on Liverpool’s number 5 when Man City come to Anfield for a fixture which has the makings of a thriller.