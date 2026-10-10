Andoni Iraola hints at Liverpool striker gamble for Man City

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has hinted that he may look to Bradley Barcola to act as an auxiliary striker in the absence of Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international was missing from the club’s training sessions in the lead-up to the Reds’ impending clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

The former Bournemouth boss confirmed that both the 27-year-old and in-form star Cody Gakpo will be out of action for the tie in question.

Time for Bradley Barcola to step up to the plate at Liverpool?

“I don’t think he’s in a bad moment – the problem with wingers or strikers is if they don’t score a goal, ‘they haven’t played well’,” the Basque told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“We have to see the games, we have to watch. I said it the first game against Atletico Madrid, he missed two or three quite clear chances. I don’t care. Honestly. I care but I want him to see (it’s) there.

“With the national team, I have seen he has had a couple of good situations to score; he hasn’t scored, but I want him to be there.”

Iraola went on to add: “He probably has played more as a left winger but has played a little bit as a striker, has played even more as a right winger. I think he can cover the three positions up front.”

An attempt from the manager to underline that Liverpool have more options and positional versatility within the current makeup of their forward line?

Or a genuine hint from Iraola that he’s going to start a front three comprised of Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz on the flanks, with Barcola leading the line?

Whatever the case, Liverpool are extremely limited by way of options, with Lewis Koumas having previously occupied the central striker position during our Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham. With Hugo Ekitike also in the treatment room, the fact remains that we don’t have a recognised striker available for selection for our toughest game yet.

How often has Barcola played central?

Not very often, it has to be said. Indeed, since the 2019/20 campaign, Bradley Barcola has featured as a striker on 22 occasions. A tally far outstripped by 117 outings in his favoured spot on the left flank and 39 appearances out on the opposing flank.

It’s better than nothing, we should emphasise, but we’re under no illusions that this is a “natural” position for our summer signing.

Of course, in Iraola’s defence, he’s hardly flush with options. Lewis Koumas would be the most natural option for the position, but it goes without saying that a meeting with Enzo Maresca’s men will represent a considerable step-up from a cup clash with Roberto De Zerbi’s struggling Tottenham side.

Not a great time to be without both Ekitike and Alexander Isak, not to mention arguably our most in-form forward, Cody Gakpo. We’ll just have to hope that the power of Anfield, in the wake of Manchester City’s guilty verdict, can help pull us through.