Chris Sutton has said he can ‘only see one result’ from Liverpool’s showdown against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The home side go into the fixture 10 points and 14 places ahead of their arch-rivals, for whom this is a first game in charge for new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Reds’ home record in the Premier League so far this season has been poor, with just one win from five, but victory today would see them close to within one point of third-placed Manchester City.

Sutton gives Liverpool v Man United prediction

In his weekly Premier League column for BBC Sport, Sutton voiced his belief that the visitors won’t have any ‘new manager bounce’ at Anfield and has forecast Liverpool to win handsomely.

The former Chelsea striker wrote: ‘Liverpool are still a work in progress, and United have picked up some results at Anfield recently – two draws and a win in their past three visits – but I can only see one result here, and it is a home victory.

‘Pochettino will probably look to defend and play on the counterattack, and they might get some chances that way, but Liverpool are going to win. The only question is how many they will score.

‘Carrick began by beating Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in January. Pochettino might start by being on the wrong end of a pummelling.’

Sutton has predicted a resounding 4-0 win for Liverpool, matching the scoreline from this fixture in April 2022.

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Liverpool should be favourites, but…

Considering the form and league positions of the teams, objectively the Reds ought to go into this game as clear favourites. When fifth plays host to second from bottom in the Premier League, the former would naturally be expected to win.

However, the pundit referenced Man United’s good record at Anfield since the famous 7-0 drubbing in March 2023, and Liverpool were also widely expected to win on a couple of those occasions.

Pochettino has never lost his first match at any of the five clubs he’s previously managed, and Reds fans might naturally be wary that the players who effectively downed tools under Michael Carrick will suddenly have a spring in their step today.

The good news for Iraola is that he has a mostly fully-fit squad, with Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai overcoming minor issues over the past couple of weeks and Ryan Gravenberch available once more, and there were no fresh injury casualties over the international window.

The Liverpool head coach has had a reasonably good start to his reign but is still waiting on a genuine ‘statement’ victory. That would change if Sutton’s emphatic prediction comes to light, but we’re sure that every Kopite would gladly take a win by any means against our biggest rivals.