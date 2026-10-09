Jamie Carragher tells Andoni Iraola to throw grenade ahead of Man City clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has urged Andoni Iraola to use the power of Anfield to his advantage against Manchester City.

The Merseysiders are the first Premier League club set to take on the Sky Blues following an independent commission found the club guilty of 114 charges of financial misconduct.

Enzo Maresca’s men travel to L4 having secured maximum points from their opening five fixtures in the 2026/27 season.

Time for Andoni Iraola to harness the power of Anfield vs Man City

It’s fair to say that Liverpool fans will not let the issue of Manchester City’s alleged cheating go unanswered. As will not, we strongly suspect, City’s remaining opponents in the 2026/27 campaign.

That said, we do agree with Carragher that everyone at Liverpool would be well advised to tap into the wellspring of anger stemming from the Premier League’s ongoing case against the table-toppers.

“This team and this manager, because it’s new, have not used the Anfield crowd yet to propel into performance and win a big game,” the former Red spoke on The Overlap’s Fan Debate show.

Carragher went on to add: “I don’t think it’s in his [Iraola] nature to ramp things up. He doesn’t come across as that kind of guy. He just seems, ‘I just want to speak about football’. I can see him batting the City charges away

“I’m thinking I wouldn’t mind him just throwing a little hand grenade in there, revving the supporters up and using the atmosphere to try and get the three points, which is the most important thing.”

"The manager needs to use the Anfield crowd!" 👀 How will Andoni Iraola and his side harness a rocking Anfield on Sunday? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dLcUKlxL9I — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) October 9, 2026

Liverpool fans will rise to the challenge

It’s not really in Iraola’s character to fan the flames, but one has to wonder whether the sheer weight of emotion during the clash might mean we see a different side to the 44-year-old in the heat of battle.

Regardless, we fully expect that our home support will more than rise to the occasion and create a hostile atmosphere.

Ultimately, no one has lost more as a direct result of City’s alleged financial doping – victories, silverware, and, most importantly, moments.

City’s players and coaching staff may very well be innocent, but the very institution in its current form stands as an affront to fair competition.

We’d love to see Andoni Iraola share his true thoughts on the matter pre-game, but we don’t think it will take a hand grenade to set this Anfield crowd off on Sunday.