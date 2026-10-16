The strategic partnerships Julian Ward is working on to help Liverpool in the transfer market

Liverpool’s new sporting director Julian Ward is reportedly working on strategic partnerships with clubs around Europe to help them in the transfer market.

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, a key plan for the Reds is to be able to find clubs they can work with to regularly send young players on loan to.

Liverpool have done some smart work in the transfer market down the years, identifying top young talents like Rio Ngumoha and Giovanni Leoni as additions that can come in on the cheap.

Some of these players go straight into the first-team, and others will go out on loan first, and it seems Ward is keen to give these players a settled environment to work in, rather than being loaned to random teams instead.

This could be crucial for their development as they’re then more likely to know what’s expected of them once they link up to become a key part of Andoni Iraola’s squad.

All in all, this seems like a sensible idea and one has to hope Ward’s efforts can be successful as soon as possible.

Liverpool also want to be at the front of the queue for top talents

It goes without saying that if LFC can establish good relationships with European clubs and offer them some tempting loan signings, it should also improve their chances of recruiting players from them as well.

The Athletic’s report notes that Liverpool are keen to be at the front of the queue if any top young talents from around the globe emerge, so that will surely also form a key part of Ward’s thinking.

Mor Talla Ndiaye and Ifeanyi Ndukwe are used as recent examples, with the young duo joining for a combined fee of just £3.5m earlier this year.