‘Oh my God’ – Lewis Koumas admission from Liverpool’s win v LASK speaks volumes for his mentality

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Lewis Koumas has admitted that he’d have been ‘gutted’ if he didn’t get his name on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s 6-3 win over LASK in midweek.

The 21-year-old scored the last of the Reds’ goals in their victory in Austria, having twice found the net prior to that but been denied by the offside flag on both occasions. It’s his second senior goal for LFC, with his first coming more than two-and-a-half years ago in an FA Cup win over Southampton.

The Wales international made the most of his opportunity in the injury-enforced absences of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike and could well lead the line once more away to Brentford this afternoon.

Koumas reflects on his goal against LASK

Reflecting on his first Champions League goal in midweek, Koumas admitted that he’d have found it hard to enjoy the result had he come off the pitch without scoring, given the two strikes he had ruled out for narrow offside infringements.

The striker said (via Liverpool Echo): “Oh my God! I would not have been a happy man, I would have been gutted.

“Going over to the fans at the end meant absolutely everything. They are the reason we do this and that we want this sort of job. They mean everything to us. I wish I could have got in there with them but there was a big metal cage in the way!

“It was the best feeling in my career, 100%. I’m just really grateful to have the opportunity again.”

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Can buoyant Koumas net his first Premier League goal today?

Andoni Iraola indicated on Thursday that Isak could potentially return against Brentford today, but with Koumas impressing against Manchester City and LASK, there’s no need to rush back the Swedish striker prematurely.

It speaks volumes for the 21-year-old’s mentality that he’d have been raging had he not scored in midweek, having twice been denied by the offside flag, and he certainly won’t want to be waiting another two-and-a-half years for his next Liverpool goal.

All going well, it might be little more than two-and-a-half days before he finds the net again, should he get his name up in lights at the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon.

As Iraola has warned, the Reds can expect a fierce battle away to unbeaten Brentford, with Koumas set to face a stern physical test against the Bees’ defence. However, the indefatigable youngster may still be buzzing from his goal in midweek, and his relentless pressing could cause all sorts of problems for the home side.

He’s scored in the FA Cup and Champions League for Liverpool – hopefully a first Premier League striker might come today!