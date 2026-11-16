‘We all fell in love with him’ – Hull coach shares what Lewis Koumas was like behind the scenes

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A member of the coaching staff at Hull City has spoken very highly of what Lewis Koumas was like behind the scenes during his loan move at the MKM Stadium.

The Liverpool striker spent the second half of last season with the Tigers, playing a part in their promotion to the Premier League with three goals in 18 Championship appearances (including the play-offs).

He’s since become a fixed first-team player at Anfield, being handed five starts among his 14 appearances across all competitions and scoring in the Champions League victory over LASK in October.

Everyone at Hull ‘fell in love with’ Koumas

Hull assistant coach Dean Holden spoke to The Redmen TV about how Koumas immediately won people over with his humility and hardworking attitude.

The 47-year-old said: “Within a week, everyone fell in love with him, from Stan on the door, the security guy, to the kitchen staff, kit men, the lot. We all fell in love with him.

“You know why? Just because he’s a real humble lad who just wants to be the best he can be and affects people around him in an energetic manner and just loves football.”

Holden went on to share anecdotes of Koumas being out on the training pitch along with Joe Gelhardt ’20 minutes out before everyone else is in the gym’, telling coaches not to ‘sugarcoat’ advice to him, and waiting patiently for his mother to collect him after he scored a late winner for Hull on his debut against Blackburn instead of ‘going out on the town and celebrating’.

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Koumas appears to have a sky-high ceiling

While we’re sure that the Liverpool youngster has been helped by sage advice from his father Jason, who graced the Premier League with West Brom and Wigan, the onus is still on him to put all of that bequeathed wisdom into action, and he’s most certainly doing that.

Andoni Iraola clearly has plenty of faith in the 21-year-old if he’s playing him regularly, even starting him against Manchester City (albeit that Alexander Isak wasn’t fit), and the young striker is repaying that trust with his performances on the pitch.

John Aldridge voiced his belief that the Wales international will ‘play for Liverpool for a long time‘, with Koumas standing out for his indefatigable pressing in the final third, which carries echoes of the beloved Bobby Firmino.

The stories shared by Holden testify to the tremendous attitude of the Reds youngster, who’s remained grounded and earned his place in the first-team squad to the extent that he’s nudged Federico Chiesa further down the pecking order.

We’re sure there’s still so much more to come from the Welshman, provided he can maintain the traits which have taken him this far already and (fingers crossed) avoid any major injury issues.