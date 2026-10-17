Liverpool team news v Brentford: Szoboszlai and Isak return among 6 changes by Andoni Iraola

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool make their first visit to London this season as they take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds are aiming for a fourth successive away win in all competitions this afternoon, but in order to do so, they’ll need to manage what none of the Bees’ first six top-flight opponents have done and inflict defeat on Keith Andrews’s side.

Andoni Iraola will be without the suspended Ryan Gravenberch at the Gtech Community Stadium, although he left the door open for potential returns for Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo after they each missed our last two matches through injury.

With another quick turnaround from the win over LASK in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Liverpool head coach will likely make a few changes to his line-up as he tried to manage his squad as best as possible through a hectic fixture schedule following the recent international window.

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Liverpool starting XI to face Brentford

Iraola has made six changes in personnel from the team which won in Austria in midweek.

Alisson Becker continues between the sticks, and Virgil van Dijk is restored alongside Jeremy Jacquet at centre-back after coming on as a substitute against LASK. Ronald Araujo reverts to the right flank, while Milos Kerkez replaces Kostas Tsimiaks on the left.

Alexis Mac Allister comes back into the team to replace the suspended Gravenberch, and Szoboszlai is fit enough for a return to the starting XI.

That’s also the case for Isak, who replaces Lewis Koumas at centre-forward, and the other change to the attack sees Victor Munoz come in for Rio Ngumha on the right flank.

Gakpo doesn’t make the starting line-up today but he is on the bench, along with the like of Trey Nyoni, Koumas and Ngumoha.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: