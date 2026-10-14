Liverpool team news v LASK: Iraola springs Virgil van Dijk shock among four changes from Sunday

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool aim to build upon their winning start to the Champions League when they take on LASK in their second match in the competition this evening.

The Reds began their European campaign with a home win over Atletico Madrid and will hope to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, in which Ryan Gravenberch was controversially sent off.

Andoni Iraola will have to manage without several key players in Austria, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak not making the trip to Linz as they recover from minor injuries.

With another quick turnaround to a tough Premier League fixture away to Brentford on Saturday, there’s likely to be a few changes to the starting line-up as the Liverpool head coach tries to keep his squad as fresh as possible.

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Liverpool starting XI to face LASK

Iraola has made four changes in personnel from the team which lost to Man City on Sunday.

Alisson Becker continues in goal, but the head coach has sprung a surprise by benching Virgil van Dijk, with Ronald Araujo moving centrally to partner Jeremy Jacquet. Both full-backs are changed, with Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas coming in to start. The latter captains the Reds this evening.

There’s one change in the midfield engine room as Trey Nyoni comes in to partner Gravenberch, with Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the bench. The other alteration sees Rio Ngumoha replace Victor Munoz on the flanks, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas all keeping their places.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: