Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher agree on game-changing Ryan Gravenberch red card incident

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher both condemned the decisions which led to Ryan Gravenberch being sent off in Liverpool’s match against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Dutchman – who’d produced a sublime moment of trickery by nutmegging Enzo Fernandez in the first half – was booked just two minutes after the interval as he was adjudged to have caught Elliot Anderson slightly late.

A quarter of an hour later, just after he’d warmed the gloves of Gianluigi Donnarumma with a long-range strike, the Reds’ number 38 brought down Jeremy Doku, with Chris Kavanagh reaching for his yellow card again as the home side were reduced to 10 players.

Neville and Carragher felt Gravenberch was hard done by

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, both Neville and Carragher felt that Gravenberch was hard done by over the decisions from the referee.

The ex-Liverpool defender said: “It feels really harsh when you think of the two challenges. The first challenge was not a card and the referee was far too quick to get the card out.”

His colleague in the commentary gantry concurred: “That is soft. Very, very soft.”

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Ridiculousloy harsh red card ruined the game

Sometimes it can be overly simplistic to accuse a referee of ruining a game by dishing out a red card (or two yellows, in this instance), but that’s exactly what Kavanagh did at Anfield this afternoon.

The first 15 minutes of the second half was rip-roaring as both teams created chances, with Liverpool calling Donnarumma into action on several occasions, but it all changed once Gravenberch was given his marching orders.

In truth, both yellow cards seemed harsh, and we’ve seen players being allowed to continue on the pitch for far more serious infractions.

Within five minutes of the Dutchman’s dismissal, Erling Haaland and Doku netted to put Man City into a commanding lead and realistically kill off the game. A truly brilliant goal by Rayan Cherki on 78 minutes compounded the misery for the Reds.

Liverpool didn’t deserve to lose this game so heavily, and Kavanagh ought to be required to publicly explain why he doled out two ridiculously harsh yellow cards to Gravenberch.

Quite frankly, the referee turned an absorbing contest into an anticlimactic stroll for the visitors by being way too hasty in reaching for his pocket.

You can view the incident which led to Gravenberch’s second booking below, via @SkySportsPL on X: