(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

With Liverpool in action again on Wednesday night, just three days after an intense Merseyside derby this afternoon, Andoni Iraola is very likely to make a few alterations to his starting XI.

An eight-match December schedule for the Reds begins with the visit of Sunderland to Anfield in midweek, with that being our fourth match in 11 days since the November international window.

LFC go into it off the back of a 1-1 draw away to Everton today, obviously not what we came for at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but a fair result on the overall balance of play (and it could’ve been worse if it weren’t for a heroic Jeremy Jacquet block to thwart Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall).

Iraola’s first substitution in the derby saw him introduce Trey Nyoni in place of Rio Ngumoha as part of a tactical reshuffle which saw Bradley Barcola move to the right wing and Dominik Szoboszlai shifted to the left flank.

Nyoni’s performance earns plenty of praise

The 19-year-old’s performance off the bench came in for plenty of praise afterwards, with Liverpool Echo reporter Ian Doyle awarding him the highest rating of any Reds player (8/10) and commending his ‘excellent distribution to wrest the initiative back’ for his team.

Football writer Leanne Prescott also hailed the teenager’s contribution as she posted on X: ‘Nyoni really good again. Gave us so much more control. Shows great maturity in possession and always looking to get the team forward. Should’ve been on sooner.’

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Nyoni would merit a start for Liverpool in midweek

Iraola himself highlighted the ‘control’ that Nyoni’s presence gave to Liverpool in midfield, along with the youngster’s ‘good speed on the ball’ (liverpoolfc.com), and a fine outing off the bench today could see him handed a start against Sunderland in midweek.

As the figures below from Sofascore indicate, the teenager was near-perfect with his distribution, powerful in his duels and worked tirelessly to try and win back possession for his team.

Passes completed 39/43 (91% success) Dribble success 100% Duels won 4/5 Accurate long balls 5/5 Tackles won 3

Both Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister provided plenty of energy in midfield today, and neither would particularly deserve to be dropped on Wednesday night, but rotation could see one of them omitted or take up a different role at the expense of a teammate.

In turn, that could see Nyoni getting his chance from the start against Sunderland, and we don’t think there’ll be many complaints if Iraola rewards the 19-year-old with a place in the XI in midweek.

When seeing how comfortable and composed the youngster looks at Premier League level, it seems crazy to think that it was only this month that he made his first start in the division (v Arsenal). We suspect that his second might only be a few days away…