‘On another day…’ – Ex-PGMOL chief says Liverpool were ‘fortunate’ with one decision on Sunday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Premier League referee believes that Liverpool were ‘fortunate’ with one incident in particular from their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds were left incensed by the failure of referee Andy Madley and VAR Stuart Attwell to spot a clear shirt tug by Jurrien Timber on Alexander Isak inside the penalty area, a decision that Steven Gerrard lamented as ‘an absolute embarrassment‘.

It has even prompted debate as to whether the Swedish striker – who stayed on his feet and didn’t protest – could’ve done more to influence the officials, but earlier in the match there was an incident which had the Gunners complaining.

Inside the opening minute, Trey Nyoni caught Martin Odegaard on the Achilles but avoided a yellow card, just as he did for a foul on Kai Havertz shortly afterwards.

Hackett: Nyoni and Liverpool were ‘fortunate’

Former PGMOL chief executive Keith Hackett feels that the Liverpool midfielder was quite lucky not to have been at least booked over those two early fouls, especially the first one.

He told Football Insider: “First of all, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the first or the 90th minute; the laws of the game apply. For me, if you like, the least amount of punishment on that is a yellow card. I think that challenge is reckless.

“On another day… and because it is early, I think that’s why he’s fortunate not to get a red. He’s raked his studs down the Achilles of his opponent.