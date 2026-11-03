Agent contacted: Liverpool eyeing ‘vibrant’ Premier League defender who has ‘so much potential’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a potential move for a defender currently playing in the Premier League.

The Reds replenished their left-back options with the signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in June 2025, with the Hungarian having taken over from Andy Robertson (now of Tottenham) as the primary starter in that position.

The 22-year-old has come in for criticism over some of his performances this season, though, and he endured a tough outing up against Noni Madueke in the defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool monitoring El Hadji Malick Diouf

A report from Senegalese outlet D Sports has claimed that Liverpool may look to a fellow Premier League club for added competition for the left-back slot at Anfield.

The Reds are believed to have contacted the agent of Brentford defener El Hadji Malick Diouf, who’s also being closely monitored by Chelsea as a few top-flight suitors show an interest in the 21-year-old.

It’s added that next summer could be ‘a busy time’ regarding the future of the Senegal international, who joined the Bees from West Ham towards the end of August.

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Could Liverpool viably move for Diouf in 2027?

Liverpool were reportedly interested in Diouf nearly two years ago when he was playing with Slavia Prague, and since then he’s sampled the Premier League with the Irons and with Brentford.

Whilst not starting regularly for Keith Andrews’ side, he’s shown in the game-time that he has been awarded that he’s an athletic full-back who can provide ammunition for his attacking teammates and who’s also adept in his core defensive duties (via Fotmob).

2026/27 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Distance covered 12.8 km 96th (top 4%) Running distance 3.1 km 99th Sprinting distance 440m 90th Number of sprints 18.12 85th Successful crosses 2.34 97th Crossing accuracy 40% 85th Duels won 7.6 97th Tackles 3.51 93rd Interceptions 1.75 78th

Callum Wilson – who’s played with the Senegalese defender for both West Ham and the Bees – has described him as a ‘humble’, ‘hardworking’ and ‘vibrant’ personality who has ‘so much potential’ as a footballer (brentfordfc.com).

Liverpool aren’t exactly threadbare for left-backs at present, with Kerkez supplemented by Kostas Tsimikas and Luke Chambers, although the latter two will both be out of contract next summer as it stands and could both viably depart if first-team opportunities are limited.

That would leave the Reds needing to restock in that position, and Diouf represents an intriguing option to consider.

Could a third consecutive summer transfer be on the cards for the Brentford man? We suspect the rumours won’t abate any time soon.