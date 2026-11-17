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John Aldridge has specified what he feels is a realistic goal tally target for Alexander Isak to try and hit for Liverpool this season.

After an injury-ravaged debut campaign at Anfield in which he netted just four times in 22 appearances, the Swedish marksman has doubled that return in his first 14 outings in 2026/27, scoring seven times in nine Premier League games (Transfermarkt).

Having cost a club-record fee of £125m to sign from Newcastle in the summer of 2025, the 27-year-old has been repaying that outlay with his consistent goalscoring form since August, accounting for 50% of the Reds’ top-flight goal tally for the season so far.

Aldridge: Isak will be targeting 20-25 goals for the season

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge voiced his confidence in Isak to maintain the excellent form that he’s been showing since the start of the campaign.

The former Reds striker wrote: ‘If Liverpool are to have a successful season, then a lot will rest on the goals of Alexander Isak.

‘Now up to eight for the season, the striker just needs to keep getting in the positions and if the chances come, like they have been doing, then more often than not you expect him to finish them off.’

In terms of a goal target for the campaign, Aldridge specified: ‘Having scored eight by this point of the season, I am sure he will be targeting the 20-25-goal tally now.’

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Isak is well capable of hitting that target on current form

Provided that Isak avoids a recurrence of the injury issues which plagued him last term and extrapolates his current form over a full campaign, there’s no reason why he can’t match Aldridge’s target by the end of May.

With eight goals in 14 matches up to this point, maintaining that return would see Liverpool’s number 9 reach the 20-goal mark in 35 games, and get to 25 goals inside 44 appearances.

As it stands, the Reds will play a bare minimum of 50 matches across the campaign – realistically that number will be closer to 55-60 with progression in the Champions League and domestic cups.

With that in mind, it’s not inconceivable that Isak could get close to 30 goals if he stays fit and in form, although he could be rotated more frequently once Hugo Ekitike returns from injury over the winter, as is currently projected.

Liverpool’s greatest ever goalscorer in Ian Rush rightly said that finding the net is ‘all that matters’ for a centre-forward, and the Sweden international has been doing that in abundance this season.

Barring a cruel twist of fate, we’re sure that the 27-year-old will top the 2o-goal mark by the end of the campaign. At this rate, he could hit it by the end of February.