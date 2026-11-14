Ian Rush calls out bizarre Alexander Isak criticism after electric start rivals Haaland

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ian Rush has disagreed with the common consensus about Alexander Isak this season.

The Swedish international has been accused, at various times this season, of not being actively involved during Liverpool games.

But Alexander Isak is scoring – and that’s what matters!

As Rush was at pains to point out, the former Newcastle United hitman is scoring goals this season. Enough, at any rate, to put him in early contention with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland for the golden boot, with seven Premier League goals registered to the Norwegian’s nine – and in one fewer game to boot.

“People say that Isak isn’t getting involved much but he’s scoring goals and that’s all that matters. The hardest thing in football is to score a goal and he’s only second to (Erling) Haaland,” the Liverpool legend told BBC Sport.

It seems that no matter what the 27-year-old does in the famous red shirt, someone will have something negative to say about his performances.

But the fact remains that Isak is managing to get on the scoresheet with some degree of frequency as part of a frontline that is far from cohesive at this stage.

Can you imagine how many times he’ll be finding the back of the net once he finds a collective rhythm alongside Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola?

Critics forget what Isak went through at Liverpool last term

One may reasonably be inclined to think that critics have forgotten how Isak had the debut season from hell at Liverpool following his move from Newcastle in the summer.

The forward managed only 1,032 minutes across all competitions in Arne Slot’s final season in charge, between adductor issues and a broken fibula. 1,032 minutes, four goals and one assist. In 2026/27, the Swede has already racked up eight goals and an assist in 899 minutes of action (across all competitions).

Far easier for Alexander Isak to build fluency when he’s spending a lot more time on the pitch early in the season and stringing a series of starts together from one game to the next.