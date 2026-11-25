(Photos by Marco Luzzani and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has said that he thoroughly enjoyed his analysis of Club Brugge ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture against the Belgian outfit tonight.

It’s the first time in 48 years that the teams have faced each other, with all three of their previous meetings coming in European finals – the two-legged 1976 UEFA Cup showpiece and the European Cup decider two years later (both of which the Reds won).

The sides have near-identical records going into the game at the Jan Breydel Stadium, with both on nine points and a +4 goal difference, and victory for either could catapult them into the top four of the league phase standings.

Iraola ‘enjoyed analysing’ Club Brugge

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Iraola was notaly effusive in his praise of Club Brugge and is expecting a highly entertaining spectacle in Belgium.

The Liverpool head coach said (via liverpoolfc.com): “It’s not that they surprised me. I knew they were very good, but honestly I’ve enjoyed analysing them. Sometimes you have to analyse a team, you have to watch a lot of games and it’s a little bit boring!

“With Brugge that definitely hasn’t happened. They are a very attractive team. They are very energetic, everyone runs, very aggressive in the press. They are coming with an incredible run of games. I think it’s 10 wins and a draw in the last 11. Also big, big games in those – Inter Milan, PSV away.

“I think we will have to be at a very, very good level otherwise it’s going to be very difficult. They have players that can make the difference.

“I expect quite an open game because they are aggressive and we are aggressive. We want to press; they want to press. Probably there will be spaces in the game and I hope we can win those one-v-ones, individual battles that definitely tomorrow we are going to see, yes.”

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Liverpool beware – Club Brugge are a very potent side

This might seem like classic pre-match diplomacy on Iraola’s part, but Club Brugge’s numbers from this season indicate that the Basque’s praise is very much justified.

Ivan Leko’s side have scored 45 goals in their 18 matches so far this term (2.5 per game), including 11 in their four Champions League outings (2.75 per game), including a memorable 4-3 triumph away to Inter Milan (who Liverpool will face at San Siro in January).

They’re scored three or more goals in seven of their 12 league matches in 2026/27, an impressive return even allowing for the quality of opposition in the Belgian top flight, and they’ve one forward who’s responsible for just over a third of their goals in the current campaign.

Nicolo Tresoldi has 16 goals from 18 games, including a hat-trick in the aforementioned win against Inter, and his last five league outings have seen him score seven times (Transfermarkt).

Club Brugge will be aware that Liverpool’s concession record in the Champions League this term has been pitiful, with 10 goals shipped across their four matches and three each in the games against LASK, Villarreal and Fenerbahce.

Iraola may have enjoyed analysing tonight’s opponents over the past few days, but he won’t be too enamoured if they put the Reds to the sword in Belgium. The Merseysiders can’t say they haven’t been forewarned.