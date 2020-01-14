Liverpool was Thomas Lemar’s destination of choice in 2017 – Reddy

Thomas Lemar’s name is back in the rumour mill, as the 24-year-old Atletico man hasn’t lived up to expectations in La Liga.

Back in 2017, the Frenchman was strongly linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal, but obviously neither would materialise.

According to Meslissa Reddy, of the Independent, the Reds saw Lemar as a good replacement for the outgoing Philippe Coutinho who was set to sign for Barcelona.

As per the same report, Liverpool were able to turn the player’s head but not agree a deal with Monaco while Arsenal were willing to cough up the cash but Lemar wanted to join the Anfield side.

All the while, the winger was on international duty for France – he didn’t end up getting his dream move, but he did manage to bag a brace against against Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands.

If the Frenchman was to sign for the Reds, the same report actually suggests that Alexis Sanchez could have ended up wearing the sky blue of Manchester City instead of the red of United.

Who knows what could have happened at Liverpool, City and Arsenal had things gone differently – one thing is for sure, Jurgen Klopp won’t be losing sleep over the deal that didn’t happen.