Klopp explains ‘exceptional’ Gotze transfer situation: ‘Mario will probably need a few games in a row…’

Jurgen Klopp has praised Mario Gotze and said his former star player needs to leave Borussia Dortmund upon the expiration of his contract…

Gotze will be on a free this summer, so many clubs may potentially fancy him given few will be wanting to spend transfer fees.

It doesn’t sound like Klopp has interest in bringing the playmaker to Anfield though, and instead wants Gotze to find a club where he just plays every week without intense pressure – finding a rhythm that enables him to then show off his best form.

“Everyone in the business knew that his contract was expiring. If things have not been settled a year in advance, there are some indications that it is coming to an end,” he told Sky Germany, cited by the Star.

“Mario will probably need a few games in a row. He needs a club that gives him the feeling that he doesn’t have to change the world in every game.

“Instead, Götze has to just play normally and then play again and play again. Then I think we’ll see old Mario Götze again.

“That is obviously not possible in Dortmund at the moment with the quality that they have in the offensive area.

“It makes total sense that Mario leaves the club. I couldn’t wish him more luck, to be honest.

“I think he is an exceptional player and also an exceptional character. I like him very much and wish him all the best.”

Liverpool will not be very active in the transfer market. Perhaps previously, before the outbreak of COVID-19 and its subsequent effect on the game, we thought we could make significant sums on players departing, such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Dejan Lovren.

But now, those four players, instead being worth between £50m and £100m might not fetch anything at all.

As a result, we’re not investing in big names and will probably only see a handful of youngsters bought.

Chelsea on the other hand are going all out. But we have to remember the incredible position we’re already in…